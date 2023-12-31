A member of the public has alleged a young woman has been assaulted at the Rhythm and Vines music festival in Gisborne.

Organisers of the Rhythm and Vines music festival in Gisborne say they are assisting police with investigations into allegations an attendee has been sexually assaulted.

A spokeswoman for the festival said: “Rhythm and Vines has a zero-tolerance policy towards any type of sexual violence or unwanted behaviour. The safety and wellbeing of our festival guests is our highest priority.

“We are assisting the New Zealand Police in their investigation and won’t be making further comment.”

It comes, however, after police refused to directly confirm the Herald’s queries about reports of an assault at Rhythm and Vines.

A police spokesman said: “The officer in charge of policing at the [Rhythm and Vines] festival reports that, in general, crowd behaviour has been very good [and] there have been no arrests.”

The Herald was contacted by a member of the public who alleged a young woman had been sexually assaulted at the festival.







