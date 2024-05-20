Auckland businesses boost security, abandoned Country Club goes up in flames and Iran enters five days of mourning in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / AP / NZHerald

A “squiggly white eyesore” painted down the length of a Wellington walkway has sparked outrage amongst locals.

Wellington City Council spokesman Richard MacLean said the white line was painted along the historical Kaiwharawhara Bridle Track last week, and they would be asking the contractor to fix the work.

A squiggly white line has been painted on Kaiwharawhara Bridle Track in Wellington, causing outrage amongst locals. Photo / Katrina Bennett

“We don’t know why it’s uneven but we think it’s because a human-controlled machine had to be used due to the narrowness of the path rather than a truck, which is the usual way of ensuring the line is painted nice and straight,” MacLean said.

“We’ll likely be asking the contractor to fix the work but those discussions aren’t finished yet.”

He said council was “not happy about the situation”.

A photo of the wide, wobbly line painted roughly in the centre of the pathway was posted to a social media page for residents in the affluent suburb of Khandallah.

The post drew more than 100 comments from disgruntled locals questioning why the line was considered necessary.

Workers at the Kaiwharawhara Bridle Track appear to be fixing the squiggly white line. Photo / Katrina Bennett

“Why are Wellington City Council hell-bent on making every road, footpath and crossing covered in paint, signage, instructions, distractions and ugliness?” one wrote.

“This was a really pretty path. Now it looks awful.”

Another referenced the council proposal to close the local pool.

“You can’t have a pool and you’ll be charged for parking, but in return we’ll give you ... a squiggly white eyesore to serve absolutely no purpose whatsoever,” they said.

Wellington City councillor Diane Calvert said whoever painted the line should have figured out it wasn't working after a few metres. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Another referred to the line as a “visual insult”, while one woman queried whether it would make the path less safe for cyclists, as tyres could slip on the painted line.

A council staff member responded to the social media post, explaining the markings were intended to remind people to stay to the left, but said the work had not been carried out to an acceptable standard.

Councillor Diane Calvert, who represents Khandallah in the Wharangi / Onslow-Western ward, told NZME she had been contacted by multiple people about the line.

“It’s disappointing to see such shoddy work,” she said.

The lines were reportedly painted last week. Photo / Katrina Bennett

“I will be following up with senior staff this morning. I would have thought after a couple of metres someone would have worked out this wasn’t going to work.

“Understandably locals are concerned with not only the work but how quickly it will be remediated.”

When NZME visited the track on Tuesday morning there appeared to be work being carried out to fix the line.

The Kaiwharawhara Bridle Track is believed to have been made in the 1840s, based on the direction of an existing Māori path. It winds over the hill and connects Kaiwharawhara to Khandallah.

