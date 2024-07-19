Reviving a city’s heart: Tauranga’s commissioners on their big wins

The four commissioners were handpicked by former Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta.
Their term started in February 2021, after the previous council was discharged of its duties by Mahuta for poor behaviour, infighting, leaks of confidential information and the inability to set rates at a realistic level.
Making up Tolley’s team were Shadrach Rolleston, a planner with Māori engagement expertise, Bill Wasley, a planner with local government management experience, and Stephen Selwood, the former chief executive of Infrastructure New Zealand.
Tolley said their projects created confidence in the CBD so that private investment is now three times that of council’s.
“In five years’ time it [the CBD] will be unrecognisable. The city centre will be humming and people will be proud of their city.”
Private projects include the recently completed Farmers residential and retail development Thirty Eight Elizabeth, the $19m mass timber office at 90 Devonport that the Tauranga City Council will lease, and the $20m Northern Quarter on The Strand.
A legacy of hope
Despite the council’s huge investment, Te Manawataki o Te Papa isn’t the legacy Tolley wanted to leave.
“I wanted to leave a city that was proud of its heritage, knew where it was going, and was just getting on doing it.
“When we came, we found an organisation [the Tauranga City Council] that was very defensive, very inward-focused. And right from day one, we were determined to ensure that the council was very outward-focused and worked in the community.”
It was designed by a community panel and skate park designer Rich Landscapes. The council funded 45% of the cost, the rest came from community grants.
Wasley said addressing the deficit in community facilities was the high point of his term.
“Whether they’re parks and reserves, the [Memorial Park] aquatic centre, skateparks, the Marine Parade coastal pathway, that whole suite of activities has been absolutely key, because it’s about providing the people things.”
Nothing lost
Rolleston said his highlight was the range of cultural issues the commission had resolved or started work on.
“When we did the transfer … there was nothing lost … it was the honourable thing to do to resolve those issues.”
The council had also worked with Wairoa Marae on the Pōteriwhi development and set aside land for Whareroa Marae, which is facing coastal inundation and issues with air pollution from the surrounding industrial area.
“There’s a whole suite of these things that the Māori community have raised continually with council over a long period of time to seek a resolution to.”
Selwood, who lives in Rolleston but based himself in Mount Maunganui when needed, said the commission was in a “remarkably privileged position”.
“Our only mission in life was to make decisions in the best long-term interests of the city as a whole, with no political agendas to push other than doing the very best job we could.”
As part of their role, the city’s leaders were tasked with developing two 10-year plans, one in 2021 and 2024.
The 2024/34 long-term plan proposes $4.9 billion in capital investment, including more than $1b in transport infrastructure and a $574m investment in community facilities including a new $122m aquatic centre at Memorial Park and sports facilities.
The plan was opposed by a former mayor, Act list MP Cameron Luxton and ratepayer groups, who believed it should be left for the incoming council to approve.
A ‘perfect storm’
All four commissioners agree their biggest challenge was funding.
“Trying to stretch the budget to backfill a couple of decades of underinvestment,” Tolley said. “Particularly around maintenance of roading and, community infrastructure, and then try and get ahead of that growth.”
The funding mechanisms for councils were “really difficult, archaic, process-driven and lengthy”, she said.
Wasley added it was a “perfect storm” trying to address the deficit and coping with the 3000-4000 people moving to Tauranga on an annual basis.
The commission has used different funding levers, such as public-private partnerships, grants and asset sales. It was also the first council to use the Infrastructure Funding and Financing levy for transport projects and Te Manawataki o Te Papa.
The levy is a government loan that is paid back through a targeted rate over 30 years.
Popular or not?
The commissioners’ decisions weren’t always popular and they faced opposition from the start. A portion of the community didn’t want a commission and when its term was extended in 2022 that opposition grew stronger.