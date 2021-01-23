Review: Six60 gives Hastings the love it deserves

20,000 fans were treated to a stunning two-hour performance from Six60. Photo / Ian Cooper

Six60 gave Hastings the love it deserves.

With much of the rest of the world unable to hold major events, the Tomoana Showgrounds hosted 20,000 fans at Six60's concert on Saturday night.

The show was a triumphant homecoming for Marlon Gerbes on synths and samples and drummer Eli Paewai, who both grew up in Hawke's Bay.

Bassist Chris Mac said it was incredible to be able to put the show, the second leg of their Saturdays tour, on for Hawke's Bay.

"What a special thing to be able to share our music with 20,000 people in Marlon's hometown," he said.

"To be able to have that shared experience with the crowd and with us, there's nothing better."

Carl Heap, left, and Ashley Robertson of Taradale enjoying their first night away from the children in seven years. Photo / Ian Cooper

All 20,000 had their eyes trained on the main stage as the clock ticked towards 9pm, however the opening beats of 'Stay Together' rang out from behind them on a mini-stage halfway up the field.

Six60 then swung into 'White Lines' before asking the crowd to form a path for them to walk up to the main stage.

'Forever' then proved a great intro for the rest of the night, as vocalist Matiu Walters told the crowd the band came to Hastings because it doesn't get enough love.

'Don't Give it Up' went down a treat with the all-ages crowd as Six60 reeled off their entire 2017 EP in full, back-to-back.

Walters taught the fans the chorus to yet-to-be released single 'All She Wrote' which was heard for the very first time at Waitangi last weekend.

They got another surprise when Drax Project joined them onstage to run through 'Catching Feelings' together.

Six60 vocalist Matiu Walters promised the band would perform in Hastings again. Photo / Ian Cooper

For their 2019 hit 'The Greatest' the band fittingly welcomed members of the champion Hawke's Bay Magpies rugby team onto the stage, with captain Ash Dixon holding the Ranfurly Shield aloft.

Six60 left the stage, but returned with a kapa haka group for the first encore - 'Sundown'.

They remained out there with the band for the grand finale; 'Don't Forget Your Roots/Kia Mau Ki Tō Ūkaipō'.

The main act came on for their two-hour set following performances from Nouri, Maimoa, Kings and Shapeshifter.

The show was a special one for Shapeshifter vocalist Paora Apera as well, who grew up in Flaxmere and attended Hastings Boys' High School.

It was the biggest concert the Showgrounds had seen in over 30 years since John Farnham played the venue.