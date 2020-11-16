Review leads police to revisit investigation of death of Gore toddler who drowned

Lachlan Jones. Photo / Supplied

By RNZ

The review into the death of a Gore toddler who drowned in the town's wastewater treatment ponds has led to further inquiries, police say.

Lachlan Jones, who was three years old, could not be revived after being found unresponsive in a sewage oxidation pond in south Gore last January.

Police ruled it as a death by drowning, but the father of the boy told Newsroom there may have been foul play.

The Gore District Council also said it had concerns over the investigation into the death.

The council is currently before the courts after pleading not guilty to charges under the Health and Safety at Work Act following a WorkSafe investigation.

Police officers last month confirmed they were reviewing the death.

A police spokesperson said that review was now finished.

"The review of the investigation file has been completed and as a result there are a number of aspects of the file that are being revisited," the spokesperson said.

"These are being managed by a Detective Inspector along with a number of other CIB investigators."

That work is expected to be completed mid next month.

- RNZ