Review finds inconsistent level of fluoridation in Wellington's water supply

The review found low and inconsistent levels of fluoridation in the region's water. Photo / 123rf

The review found low and inconsistent levels of fluoridation in the region's water. Photo / 123rf

A review has found the Wellington region is being supplied with low and inconsistent levels of fluoridation in its water supply.

The amount of work needed to fix the problem means many could be left with no fluoride in their water for months.

Wellington Water operates water treatment plants on behalf of Greater Wellington Regional Council and delivers the bulk drinking water supply to Lower Hutt, Upper Hutt, Porirua and Wellington cities.

Regional council chief executive Nigel Corry said the fluoridation machinery was over 30 years old and no longer met acceptable performance standards, "the outcome of which is a low and inconsistent level of fluoridation in our water but it's also an opportunity to invest in an upgraded system."

Furthermore the review, which was received last month, also identified operational health and safety risks at the Te Marua and Gear Island Water Treatment plants.

Upon receiving the review, Wellington Water decided to turn off the fluoride facilities at these two plants while work is undertaken to reinstate the service.

This means Upper Hutt, Porirua, Wellington City, Stokes Valley and Manor Park have not been receiving fluoridated water since last month.

Wellington Water regulatory services director Charles Barker said it's expected work to repair equipment at the Te Marua Water Treatment Plant will take up to nine months.

"We are working on ways to return fluoride to the water supply at our Te Marua and Gear Island Water Treatment Plants.

"We are also working on ensuring that we are able to consistently fluoridate the drinking water at all our water treatment plants in a way that provides the expected health benefit."

Wellington Water is still evaluating what is required at Gear Island Water Treatment Plant.

Barker said the review provided several recommendations, which Wellington Water will work to implement.

Greater Wellington Regional Council has funded this work to be carried out as a priority, Barker said.

"It is important that we supply safe and healthy drinking water to our communities," he said.

Wellington Water's other fluoride facilities, based at the Waterloo and Wainuiomata water treatment plants, remain operating.