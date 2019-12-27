Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Revealed: Who bought 2018's priciest homes and for how much

Ben Leahy
By
Reporter·NZ Herald·
8 mins to read
A family out of China paid close to $30m for one of Remuera's most stately homes.

A family out of China paid close to $30m for one of Remuera's most stately homes.

DECADE

Mega-mansion sales ran hot last year as foreign buyers and Kiwi rich listers battled it out to secure Auckland's most prized homes.

International buyers were in a rush to beat a foreign buyer ban that stops most overseas residents from snapping up Kiwi homes, while locals were also spending

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand