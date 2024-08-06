Kiri Te Kanawa Retirement Village services manager Sam Leahy (left), leader of maintenance Rob Carter and sales adviser Jane Smith stand by as their emergency water tank, installed after Cyclone Gabrielle, is taken away to support the evacuation site and civil defence hub at Whatututu. Photo / Wynsley Wrigley

Kiri Te Kanawa Retirement Village services manager Sam Leahy (left), leader of maintenance Rob Carter and sales adviser Jane Smith stand by as their emergency water tank, installed after Cyclone Gabrielle, is taken away to support the evacuation site and civil defence hub at Whatututu. Photo / Wynsley Wrigley

An emergency water tank which serviced Gisborne’s Kiri Te Kanawa Retirement Village in the aftermath of Cyclone Gabrielle has been gifted to Whatututu.

Retirement village services manager Sam Leahy said some of their staff lived at Te Karaka, “so we heard first-hand how badly impacted were Te Karaka, Whatututu and western rural districts”.

The 22,000-litre water tank has been sent to the Te Kōhanga Reo o Te Pārekereke o te reo, which is located next to Mangatū Marae, the evacuation site and civil defence hub at Whatututu.

“We know how much wonderful work they do,’’ Leahy said.

Two senior Ryman Healthcare managers, based in Christchurch, flew to Gisborne by helicopter during the cyclone.