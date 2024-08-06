Advertisement
Home / New Zealand

Retirement village donates emergency water tank to Whatututu

By Wynsley Wrigley
2 mins to read
Kiri Te Kanawa Retirement Village services manager Sam Leahy (left), leader of maintenance Rob Carter and sales adviser Jane Smith stand by as their emergency water tank, installed after Cyclone Gabrielle, is taken away to support the evacuation site and civil defence hub at Whatututu. Photo / Wynsley Wrigley

An emergency water tank which serviced Gisborne’s Kiri Te Kanawa Retirement Village in the aftermath of Cyclone Gabrielle has been gifted to Whatututu.

Retirement village services manager Sam Leahy said some of their staff lived at Te Karaka, “so we heard first-hand how badly impacted were Te Karaka, Whatututu and western rural districts”.

The 22,000-litre water tank has been sent to the Te Kōhanga Reo o Te Pārekereke o te reo, which is located next to Mangatū Marae, the evacuation site and civil defence hub at Whatututu.

“We know how much wonderful work they do,’’ Leahy said.

Two senior Ryman Healthcare managers, based in Christchurch, flew to Gisborne by helicopter during the cyclone.

They provided satellite phones and supplies but immediately realised provision of water was a major issue for the retirement village and made arrangements for the water tank.

Nearly 18 months later, Kiri Te Kanawa Retirement Village, home for 300 residents, has been future-proofed with a new, smaller water tank.

Trish Fleming, lead of the Puha/ Whatatutu response team, was offered the 22,000L water tank..

Resources are shared between the kōhanga reo and the marae to house and awhi (support) anyone in times of need.

The kōhanga has gone into temporary closure but the water tank will support the community in re-establishing it.

“We are happy to contribute to the wellbeing of the community whenever we can,” Leahy said.

