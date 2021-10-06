Residents evacuated after large fire breaks out in Wairarapa

A number of people had to be evacuated after a large fire broke out in Carterton, Wairarapa overnight.
Emergency services and fire crews were called to High St, in Carterton, after several reports of a fire at two shops in the town just after midnight.
Fire and Emergency shift manager Mike Wanoa says one building was well alight and other structures were threatened when crews arrived from Carterton, Palmerston North and Wellington.
Seven crews were at the scene at the height of the blaze, he said.
Some residents in nearby flats and houses had to be evacuated by police as a result. But no one was injured and everyone was accounted for, Wanoa said.
Two crews are still there keeping an eye on things and a fire investigator will be at the scene at daylight to determine the circumstances of the blaze.