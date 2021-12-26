Rescues at Hot Water Beach on Christmas and Boxing Day 'certainly avoided tragedy', surf life saving says

A day in the life of a lifeguard. Made with funding from NZ On Air.

A lifeguard from Hot Water Beach says "tragedy for some families" was avoided following three rescues and a few assists on Christmas and Boxing Days.

Three people died in water-related incidents at beaches throughout the North Island yesterday. One at Waiwera Beach north of Auckland, another at Kariotahi Beach southwest of Auckland and the third in Kapiti at Waikanae Beach.

Meanwhile, Surf Life Saving New Zealand says the team at the Hot Water Beach Lifeguard Service was kept busy keeping holidaymakers safe over Christmas and Boxing Days. Hot Water Beach is on the east coast of the Coromandel Peninsula, south of Mercury Bay.

Numbers of beachgoers started to swell from 2pm on Christmas, and by late afternoon more than 500 people were digging.

As the water gets hot, people tend to swim in front of the hot pools which is the most dangerous part of the beach to swim in.

Off-shore rocks allow rip currents to form, connecting with deep pools created by inshore troughs running parallel to the shore. As the tides change from outgoing to incoming, there is a lot of water moving around and people can be swept out of their depth.

Hot Water Beach, located on the east coast of the Coromandel Peninsula. Photo / NZME

Hot Water Beach Lifeguard Service member Sandi Lowe said "niggly conditions" throughout the day kept guards vigilant and they welcomed the help of additional volunteer lifeguards later in the day.

"Three rescues and a couple of assists at Hot Water Beach certainly avoided tragedy for some families," she said.

"Lifeguards have beach safety signs out as well as people on the ground advising people not to swim in the dangerous area in front of the hot pools. Unfortunately, many people are still not following this advice.

"Anyone visiting Hot Water Beach should look for the sandbanks and swim between the flags. Be sure to keep children within arm's reach, ask a lifeguard for advice and if in doubt, stay out."

Beach safety messages

• Choose a lifeguarded beach and swim between the flags;

• Read and understand the safety signs – ask a surf lifeguard for advice as conditions can change regularly;

• Don't overestimate your ability or your children's ability to cope in the conditions;

• Always keep a close eye on very young children in or near the water – always keep them within arm's reach;

• Get a friend to swim with you – never swim or surf alone;

• Watch out for rip currents, they can carry you away from shore. If caught in a rip current remember the 3Rs: *Relax and float, *Raise your hand and *Ride the rip;

• Be smart around rocks: When fishing never turn your back towards the sea and always wear a lifejacket;

• If in doubt, stay out;

• If you see someone in trouble, call 111 and ask for the police;

• Be sun smart – slip, slop, slap and wrap to protect your skin and eyes from the sun's damaging rays.

