Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Busy Bay of Plenty beaches prompt words of caution this summer season

4 minutes to read
Lifeguards will be on patrol this summer season. Pictured: Andrew Hitchfield and Ryan Hohneck. Photo / NZME

Lifeguards will be on patrol this summer season. Pictured: Andrew Hitchfield and Ryan Hohneck. Photo / NZME

Laura Smith
By
Laura Smith

Multimedia journalist

It's always a busy time of year for the country's surf lifesavers but a combination of warm weather and let-loose Aucklanders has prompted an early inundation on Bay of Plenty beaches.

Mount Maunganui Lifeguard Service

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.