Rescue operation finds four troubled trampers in Ruahine Ranges

A rescue helicopter has found four trampers in the Ruahine Ranges after a distress beacon was activated. Photo / Michal Klajban, Creative Commons File

Rescuers have found four trampers who landed in trouble in an area of rugged North Island bushland.

All four trampers have been flown to Palmerston North Hospital after the Sunday afternoon rescue operation.

The Hawke's Bay Rescue Helicopter flew to the Ruahine Ranges after a personal locator beacon was activated at about 1pm on Sunday.

The Rescue Co-ordination Centre New Zealand (RCCNZ) was co-ordinating the response.

"It was hailing when the rescue helicopter picked them up," an RCCNZ spokeswoman said.

The trampers had symptoms of hypothermia.

A police spokeswoman said initial reports were that a "party" might be missing or in need of help in the Ruahine Forest Park.

The park straddles the Hawke's Bay and Manawatū-Whanganui boundary.

According to DoC, the forest park covers nearly 100km from the Taruarau River in the north to the Manawatū Gorge in the south.

The RCCNZ is in charge of land-based missions arising when someone sets off a distress beacon.