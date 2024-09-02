In today’s headlines, desperate Ōtara patients queue in the cold for hours, housing market heats up and coffee costs spark debate.

Police and volunteer lifeguards at Auckland’s Muriwai Beach are warning beachgoers to be aware of quickly rising tides after two young girls became stranded on the rocks.

A police spokesperson said they were alerted about 5.20pm yesterday after a boy and the two girls walked around the rocks to the left of Muriwai Beach to collect mussels and got trapped.

Auckland Maritime Unit Senior Sergeant Garry Larsen said the group carried out the walk at low tide and thought they had time to collect and return, but were caught in a small cave by the incoming tide.

“The boy made it back to the beach and raised the alarm,” he said.

“The Police Eagle helicopter quickly spotted the two girls and directed the surf lifeguards to their location where they were able to assist the duo out along the rocks and back to safety.