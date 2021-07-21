Reports of serious injuries after digger falls down mountain at Te Puna Quarry Rd

A fire truck on Te Puna Quarry Rd this afternoon.

There are reports one person has been seriously injured in an incident involving a digger on Te Puna Quarry Rd in Minden.

A police spokeswoman said police were called to the scene about 12.35pm.

"There are reports a digger has gone down a mountain and a helicopter has been called to the scene," she said.

She believed one person had serious injuries and a winch was required to uplift.

Te Puna Quarry Park volunteers have closed the gates to the park to ensure no other visitors enter. Fire crews can be seen on the right-hand side of the quarry, on private property.

A fire truck on Te Puna Quarry Rd. Photo / George Novak

A volunteer said two ambulances were at the scene, however, a reporter at the scene said the ambulances had just left in no urgency.

The volunteer described it as a "serious accident".

A fire engine has moved to the Te Puna Quarry car park and an incident control unit was also at the scene.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokeswoman confirmed crews were at the scene helping with 'extracting a patient."

More to come.