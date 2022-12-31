Emergency services are responding to a crash between a car and a truck on State Highway 1 in Northland, with reports someone is seriously injured. Photo / Bevan Conley

Emergency services are responding to a crash between a car and a truck on State Highway 1 in Northland, with reports someone is trapped and seriously injured.

Police said the crash happened near the intersection with SH12, Brynderwyn and are diverting northbound traffic onto SH12 and southbound traffic through Waipu.

Three fire trucks are attending the scene after being alerted about 2.30pm.

“Crew are getting to work with the rescue now,” the Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson said.

Police were notified of the crash at 2.37pm where “initial indications suggest one person has sustained serious injuries”, a spokesperson said.

Emergency services are responding to a crash between a car and a truck on State Highway 1, Brynderwyn, after receiving reports of the collision about 2.30pm today. Photo / Google

Police thanked motorists for their patience while detours were in place. The southbound detour at Waipu is on The Braigh, some 13km before Brynderwyn.

