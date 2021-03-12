Reports of gunshots, person seriously hurt, armed police close Auckland street

Armed police have closed Kirby St in the Auckland suburb of Glendene. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Ben Leahy is a reporter for the New Zealand Herald

A person has reportedly been seriously hurt in Auckland's west and a neighbour said they thought they heard two gunshots.

Police are yet to confirm how the person was injured, however.

They said the incident took place on Kirby St in Glendene at about 7.19am today.

"Police and ambulance staff responded and located one person with serious injuries," a police spokeswoman said.

"The circumstances of the incident aren't confirmed just yet and inquiries are still ongoing into determining then."

A nearby resident said they were at home when they heard what they thought sounded like two gunshots and then a car speeding off.

Armed officers are at the scene along with four St John vehicles, and Kirby St had been cordoned off, a photographer at the scene said.