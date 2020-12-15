Reports: Helicopter has crashed near Kaikoura, north Canterbury

Kaikoura township. Photo / File

Locals are scrambling to rescue the people inside a helicopter that has crashed north of Kaikōura.

Coastal Lodge owner Lyn Mehrtens said she watched in horror as it plunged to the ground, spinning in circles.

"We just watched it go roud and round and round," said Mehrtens.

"It's scary. You're just so helpless. You can't do anything."

Mehrtens said her husband raced over to the crash site, and others in the community were on tractors doing what they could to help those inside the wreckage.

Everyone who could was helping until emergency crews arrived.

The chopper appeared to have crashed near the front of The Store, which was a popular spot for heli-tourists to visit.

Police confirmed the crash near the Kekerengu Rivermouth, north of Kaikōura.



"Emergency services were alerted to the crash at 12.40pm and are currently en route to the scene," police said.



"At this early stage there is no confirmed information regarding the number of people who were on board the helicopter or any injuries sustained."