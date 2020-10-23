Report of missing paraglider in Queenstown a false alarm

A helicopter searched Bob's Peak for the paraglider. Photo / James Allan

A search for a paraglider at Skyline Enterprises in Queenstown has ended after it turned out it was a false alarm.

The search involving police and St John was sparked this afternoon after a member of the public reported seeing a paraglider crashing into some trees.

Skyline general manager Wayne Rose said police found the paraglider, thought to be missing, at his home.

The search continued for a short time after that, just in case was another paraglider who got into trouble, but was later called off.

A police spokeswoman said they had concluded there was no crash and it was a false alarm.

A reporter at the scene said a helicopter circled overhead at Skyline for at least an hour during the search.