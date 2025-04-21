CCTV captures hooded suspect linked to repeated vandalism at Whangārei fire station. Photo / RNZ / Facebook / Kamo Volunteer Fire Brigade

The post said the Kamo firefighters were “disappointed”.

“This person has broken a window deliberately on at least four different occasions [previously] for reasons we just can’t figure out,” their post said.

“It just doesn’t make sense to us that he would walk directly across Kamo Rd to the Fire Station and using a tool of some sort smash a high window and then walk off back the way he came.”

A police spokesperson said the most recent incident occurred on April 12 at around 7am and it was the fifth time it has happened in a year.

In the latest incident, he was wearing “a dark hoodie, blue jeans, distinctive bright green socks, and black slip-on footwear with white soles”, the spokesperson said.

“Police would like to hear from anyone with information about these incidents, or who may have seen suspicious activity around the Kamo Fire Station.”

They can be contacted on 105, using reference number 250412/5666.

– RNZ