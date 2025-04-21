Advertisement
Repeat offender strikes again at Whangārei fire station

RNZ
2 mins to read

A CCTV image of the man who is suspected of breaking the window earlier this month. Photo / RNZ / Facebook / Kamo Volunteer Fire Brigade

  • A man allegedly broke a window at Whangārei’s Kamo Fire Station for a fifth time.
  • The Kamo Volunteer Fire Brigade is seeking community help, sharing CCTV images on social media.
  • Police are requesting further information from the public.

The same man is alleged to have broken a window at a Whangārei fire station for the fifth time in 12 months, police say.

The string of incidents has prompted the Kamo Volunteer Fire Brigade to seek the community’s help to find the man “who has it in” for the Kamo Fire Station.

Its CCTV cameras have captured several images of the hooded offender and these have been posted on social media in the hope someone will recognise him.

CCTV captures hooded suspect linked to repeated vandalism at Whangārei fire station. Photo / RNZ / Facebook / Kamo Volunteer Fire Brigade
The post said the Kamo firefighters were “disappointed”.

“This person has broken a window deliberately on at least four different occasions [previously] for reasons we just can’t figure out,” their post said.

“It just doesn’t make sense to us that he would walk directly across Kamo Rd to the Fire Station and using a tool of some sort smash a high window and then walk off back the way he came.”

A police spokesperson said the most recent incident occurred on April 12 at around 7am and it was the fifth time it has happened in a year.

In the latest incident, he was wearing “a dark hoodie, blue jeans, distinctive bright green socks, and black slip-on footwear with white soles”, the spokesperson said.

“Police would like to hear from anyone with information about these incidents, or who may have seen suspicious activity around the Kamo Fire Station.”

They can be contacted on 105, using reference number 250412/5666.

– RNZ

