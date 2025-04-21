By RNZ
- A man allegedly broke a window at Whangārei’s Kamo Fire Station for a fifth time.
- The Kamo Volunteer Fire Brigade is seeking community help, sharing CCTV images on social media.
- Police are requesting further information from the public.
The same man is alleged to have broken a window at a Whangārei fire station for the fifth time in 12 months, police say.
The string of incidents has prompted the Kamo Volunteer Fire Brigade to seek the community’s help to find the man “who has it in” for the Kamo Fire Station.
Its CCTV cameras have captured several images of the hooded offender and these have been posted on social media in the hope someone will recognise him.