Repeat drink-driver avoids jail for his eighth offence

The man has a long history of drink-driving. Photo / File

Despite being locked up in the past, an eight-time drink-driver has managed to avoid another sentence of imprisonment.

David John Solomon, 59, had spent nearly 40 years of his adult life racking up the convictions, Judge Tony Couch told the Dunedin District Court yesterday.

"Every few years, it's been a consistent pattern."

Solomon had chalked up drink-driving charges in 1984, 1987, 1990, 1995, 2001, 2004 and 2014 before his most recent crime.

He had been imprisoned on the fifth and sixth occasions but got home detention in 2014, the court heard.

In the early hours of March 19, Solomon was driving his Mitsubishi in Anzac Ave when police saw him weaving in his lane.

He was taken to the station where he gave a breath-alcohol reading of 1008mcg — more than four times the legal limit.

The judge called it "an extremely high level".

And the reason for the journey, it turned out, was far from necessary.

Solomon told officers he had consumed a bottle of wine and was making the 12km drive to a McDonald's restaurant because he was hungry.

His behaviour could be interpreted as demonstrating home detention had not provided a deterrent, Judge Couch said.

But he placed emphasis on the seven-year gap.

He also noted Solomon had never attended residential rehabilitation, which could be achieved through imposing home detention and release conditions, rather than imprisonment.

"This may, however, be your last chance," the judge warned.

Solomon was banned from driving for 28 days, with the alcohol-interlock licensing provisions to follow.