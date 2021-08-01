Voyager 2021 media awards
New Zealand

Rental shortage and price hikes hit Tauranga and Rotorua

7 minutes to read
Rents climbed 7 per cent last month compared to June 2020. Photo / Getty Images

Carmen Hall
By:

Multimedia journalist

Renters in the Bay of Plenty are ''too scared to move'' and staying put with others still holed up in motels or sleeping on couches - as the rental crisis deepens.

New figures show median

