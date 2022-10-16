Police are investigating a hit and run in Miramar last night. Photo / File

Wellington police are looking for information about a red van following a serious hit and run in Miramar last night.

Police were called to Argentine Ave, Miramar, about 8.20pm on Sunday evening where a man had been struck and injured by a passing vehicle, Detective Sergeant Rebekah Cusin said.

He is now in a serious condition in Wellington hospital.

"Witnesses describe a red van, similar to a Toyota Hiace, which travelled north on Argentine Ave, turning left into Chelsea St," she said in a statement.

"The van would have damage to the front windscreen/left wing mirror."

Anyone with information can call 105 or make a report online using Update My Report, quoting file number 221016/4736.

Information can also be shared anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.