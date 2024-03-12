Coastguard crews completed night rescues at Bowentown Bar and Red Mercury Island on Monday.

Coastguard Waihī Beach rescued a man on a stranded yacht off the Coromandel coast on Monday night after it ran aground on Bowentown Bar.

Coastguards received the call for help at 10.24pm after a yachtsman misjudged the tide in the channel.

According to a Coastguard statement, the call escalated to a “mayday” at 11.26pm.

“By midnight, Waihī Beach volunteers had launched their rescue vessel, Gallagher Rescue, with seven crew members on board.”

Throughout the operation, there was continuous communication between the yachtsman, Coastguard Operations Centre and the Waihī Beach crew to ascertain the location of the yacht and wellbeing of the yachtsman.

“Despite not having an EPIRB or flares onboard, the person used flashing red lights to help Coastguard identify his location in the dark.”

The person onboard was wearing a lifejacket and the crew successfully attached a tow line and freed the yacht from the sandbank. Despite some bruising, the yachtsman appeared to be okay.

Gallagher Rescue skipper Andrew Jennings said the operation was challenging.

“Operating at night in shallow water with breaking surf made it challenging to attach the tow line to the yacht. This incident highlights the importance of our training, including night-time exercises, and showcases our preparedness and teamwork.”

Coastguard Waihī Beach unit president Sam Dunlop commended the dedication and skill of the crew, including those on the rescue vessel, the radio room and those involved in launching, retrieving and cleanup.

“The crew did a great job, and we’re pleased to have returned the yachtsman to safety,” Dunlop said.

“This incident is a reminder to boaties why all bars need to be treated with respect and why it’s crucial to check conditions before crossing.”

Salvage operation near Red Mercury Island/Whakau

The Bowentown rescue came as Waikato Regional Council’s maritime staff headed to a vessel that grounded near Red Mercury Island/Whakau on Monday night.

“The council was alerted this morning that an 8.5-metre vessel ran into trouble around 9pm,” a council statement said.

Coastguards rescued the people on board and all were safe.

“The current information is that the risk of fuel escaping the vessel is likely to be low. Should any escape, it is likely to disperse quickly and not cause any environmental impact.”

The boat’s owner and insurer had organised salvage, which was expected to be completed tonight.

The council’s maritime staff and regional on-scene commander would continue to monitor the situation.

