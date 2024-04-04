Smoke from a fire can be seen emerging from National Steel in Manukau. Video / Supplied

Fire crews are battling a blaze after fire broke out at a recycling centre in Manukau this afternoon.

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson said they received a call at 1.57pm.

“We received multiple calls to fire showing in the area in Wiri, South Auckland.

“On arrival, brigade advised there was a large pile of flock on fire 10m by 10m in size.

“We have four crews on scene. The fire has been contained and we’re currently working to extinguish the blaze.”

A staff member from a neighbouring business said there was black smoke everywhere.