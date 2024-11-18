One teacher said the subject matter could be triggering for sexual assault victims.
An NCEA maths paper has hit a bum note with parents, students, and teachers questioning the appropriateness of a maths question referencing rectums and “private parts”.
The recent level 3 statistics exam included data from a real study by Pall Mall Healthcare in the UK. The study found UK adults didn’t know the location of body parts including the stomach, heart, appendix, rectum and reproductive organs.
The NCEA exam – and the UK media – focused on the data regarding the rectum and reproductive organs.
Some teachers and students said it was unnecessary and could be “triggering for students who had experienced sexual assault”.
“I am a biology teacher and I am surprised there hasn’t been an outcry about the inappropriateness of our national examination,” one told the Herald.
It asked if the headline was correct in that it was saying a higher proportion of UK men and women can confidently locate their rectum than their reproductive organs.
Reaction from Year 13 students quizzed by the Herald was mixed.
One year 13 student said it was “vulgar” and that it was obvious “question writers are just trying to get a reaction or entertain themselves”.
The student said the question could have focused on the number of people who failed to locate their appendix or bladder – which was even lower than the 55% who knew where their rectum was.
Another student defended the question saying it was about gleaning information from a graph – regardless of the subject matter.
“They are asking you to show you understand the table or graph, to look at the information and corresponding data – it’s not that deep.”
The other questions in the exam included the number of people who believed they could land a plane in an emergency with the help of air traffic control “without dying” and another about dangerous slips on the ice.
“Any question could be triggering for some people,” the student said.
“That question would be hard for a student who had been sexually abused but the plane crash question could also be triggering depending on your experiences.
“It’s still better than always being about apples and oranges or something like that.”