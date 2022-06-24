Voyager 2021 media awards
New Zealand

Record inquiries, homeowners renovating instead of selling or buying as property market cools

6 minutes to read
People are still renovating their homes despite the property market cooling off. Photo / Getty Images

Carmen Hall
By
Carmen Hall

Multimedia journalist

Homeowners are sinking up to $650,000 into renovations and one boss says the market is going ''gangbusters'', with people preferring to stay put amid falling property prices.

The Master Builders Association of New Zealand said

