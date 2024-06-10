Recipe: Sesame, lemon and fennel-crusted salmon

I adore the crunchy sesame crust on this salmon - it’s beautifully nutty in flavour, and is the perfect contrast for the creamy salmon it encases. Lemon, fennel and chili are winning matches for salmon, and add some nice interest to contrast this dish’s otherwise rich nuttiness. Serve alongside a fresh salad for a light lunch or dinner.
Visit Olivia’s website for more recipes: www.thatgreenolive.com.
Ingredients
Serves one to two
- 75g sesame seeds (I used a mix of black and white)
- One Tbsp finely chopped fennel fronds
- One tsp finely grated lemon zest
- ¼ tsp chili flakes
- ¼ tsp salt
- One large or two small salmon fillets (300g total)
- One egg white
- 15g butter
Instructions
- In a large shallow bowl, combine sesame seeds, fennel, lemon zest, chili flakes and salt.
- Whisk egg white in a large shallow bowl until frothy. Dip the salmon in it, turning to fully coat.
- Transfer to the sesame seed mixture, pressing and turning to generously coat all sides.
- Melt the butter in a large frying pan over medium-high heat. Add salmon and cook for one to two minutes on each of the fillet’s four sides, until the crust is golden and the salmon is cooked to your liking.
- Serve warm, with a fresh salad.