Use the last of the summer's peaches in style with this cake.

This cake is a real extension of summer! Its vibrant sunshine colour comes from the turmeric, which I love when paired with cardamom and lemon.

It brings a mellow earthiness that really works with the sweetness of ripe peaches and jam. Use the last of the season’s peaches here - the sweetest, juiciest ones will result in a sweet and juicy topping.

Because of its beautiful yellow colour, deep jam layer and pretty peach topping, this cake is perfect for sharing as it is so visually interesting.

Enjoy either at room temperature or warmed - and definitely with a dollop or two of tangy yoghurt!

Golden cardamom, peach and jam cake

Ingredients

● 10 cardamom pods (alternatively use 1/2 tsp ground)

● 250g flour

● 2 1/2 tsp baking powder

● 1 tsp ground turmeric

● 1/4 tsp salt

● 150g sugar + 1/2 tsp for sprinkling

● 125g butter, at room temperature

● 3 eggs, at room temperature

● 225g natural yoghurt

● 1 tsp vanilla extract

● Zest and juice of half a lemon (1 tsp zest, 1 1/2 Tbsp juice)

● 150g jam of your choice (I used blueberry)

● 250g fresh peaches (about 4-5 small-sized), stones removed and sliced into 2cm wedges

Method

1. Preheat oven to 160C. Lightly grease a 21cm square loose-bottom tin.

2. Open the cardamom pods and remove all of the seeds. Discard the husks and put the cardamom seeds in a small dry frying pan. Set over a medium heat and cook, shaking the pan occasionally, for five to seven minutes until fragrant. Crush in a pestle and mortar. If using ground, skip this step.

3. Mix the cardamom with the flour, baking powder and salt in a medium bowl.

4. In a separate bowl, cream the sugar and butter with an electric beater for two to three minutes until light and fluffy. Add eggs one at a time, beating well after each addition. Stir through the yoghurt, lemon juice and zest, and vanilla extract.

5. Add the dry mixture and fold through just enough to combine - you should have a thick batter.

6. Spoon into your prepared tin and smooth the top. Evenly dollop over the jam and gently spread into one layer. Scatter over the peach slices and sprinkle over the remaining half-teaspoon of sugar.

7. Bake for 25-30 minutes, until the cake is well-risen and the peach topping is nicely caramelised. Allow to cool in the tin for 10 minutes, before removing and slicing. Serve warm or at room temperature.

