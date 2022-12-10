Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Rebuilding Better: New Zealand experienced ‘social distancing’ of a different kind well before Covid-19. Here’s how to fix it.

By
11 mins to read
New Zealanders were social distancing long before Covid.

New Zealanders were social distancing long before Covid.


ANALYSIS:

“Social distance” is one of several terms - “lockdowns”, “masking-up”, and “bubbles” are others - that entered everyday language as part of the Covid-19 pandemic.

But New Zealand experienced ‘social distancing’ of a

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand