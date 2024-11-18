Advertisement
Rebecca ‘The Duchess’ Russell quits Auckland Rugby League

David Fisher
By
Senior writer·NZ Herald·
6 mins to read
  • Chief executive Rebecca Russell has quit and is leaving Auckland Rugby League after two years and eight months in the job.
  • Her leadership exposed multiple conflicts of interest, management issues and fraud at Auckland Rugby League.
  • Former Auckland Rugby League chairman Cameron McGregor was stripped of his life membership in October over alleged management and governance failures. He denies wrongdoing.


The woman whose leadership exposed alleged conflicts of interest and fraud at Auckland Rugby League is leaving for a new role, saying her work is done.

Rebecca Russell came into Auckland Rugby League as chief executive to then be dubbed “The Duchess” by league’s old guard once into 20 years of management and governance decisions.

