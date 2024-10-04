Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / League

Exclusive interview: Rugby League legend Cameron McGregor stripped of life membership

David Fisher
By
Senior writer·NZ Herald·
10 mins to read
Extreme weather hits the South Island, data shows decrease in retail spending and Land Search and Rescue asks for help. Video / NZ Herald / George Heard
  • Former Auckland Rugby League chair Cameron McGregor has condemned the organisation after his life membership was revoked, calling it “out of control.”
  • Auckland Rugby League attributed its decision to alleged management and governance failures by McGregor during his time on the board.
  • McGregor has denied any wrongdoing, claiming he acted in the best interests of rugby league.

League stalwart Cameron McGregor has been stripped of his life membership of Auckland Rugby League, and has come out swinging, saying none of its current decisions are valid and it is “out of control”.

“I know what I have done is right and my values that I adhere to have

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from League

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from League