Real countries need to keep learning about their history – James Belich

By James Belich
NZ Herald·
The Government's decision to boost defence funding but slash money for New Zealand history has been called into question. Photo / Getty Images

Opinion by James Belich
James Belich is an author and Emeritus Professor of history at Oxford University.

THE FACTS

  • Judith Collins announced a $12 billion increase in defence spending over the next four years.
  • The Ministry of Culture and Heritage cut four out of five senior historian jobs, saving $500,000.
  • The ministry’s online resources have about seven million users a year.

In May this year, Cabinet minister Judith Collins announced that “we’re going to act like a real country” by increasing defence spending by $12 billion over the next four years.

On July 25, “the disestablishment of four out of five senior historian jobs” at the Ministry of Culture

