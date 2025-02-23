Advertisement
Documents reveal how Government pushed through controversial changes to Marsden Fund

Jamie Morton
By
Multimedia Journalist·NZ Herald·
7 mins to read

Judith Collins is facing fresh criticism over how her office directed changes to the prestigious Marsden Fund in her former role as Science, Innovation and Technology Minister. Photo / Alex Burton

Judith Collins is facing fresh criticism over how her office directed changes to the prestigious Marsden Fund in her former role as Science, Innovation and Technology Minister. Photo / Alex Burton

  • In December, the Government announced an effective end to Marsden Fund grants for humanities and social sciences, along with a requirement that 50% of grants show an economic benefit to the country.
  • A trail of emails and briefings released under the Official Information Act shows how the changes were made - and how officials were chasing answers from the minister’s office up to the eve of the announcement.
  • The Government says the changes reflect a shift to ‘core’ research that will benefit the economy, while the Green Party has accused it having a ‘total disregard and disrespect for science’.

The Government has been accused of a “total disregard and disrespect for science” after a chain of emails revealed it gave the research community little warning of controversial changes to our most prestigious research fund.

Those changes, made public on December 4, effectively end long-standing grants for humanities and

