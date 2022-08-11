Willow Park School head teacher Theresa Kinloch works with students using phonics-based reading books produced by the Ministry of Education. Photo / Dean Purcell

Willow Park School head teacher Theresa Kinloch works with students using phonics-based reading books produced by the Ministry of Education. Photo / Dean Purcell

Reading, writing and maths should be taught more consistently across all schools, says a new government strategy on literacy and numeracy.

Associate Education Minister Jan Tinetti said the literacy, communication and maths strategy would introduce "some much-needed changes" to the teaching and learning of literacy and maths.

"They include the introduction of a standard teaching model (common practice model), which will mean that teaching in these areas is consistent.

"We'll also ensure that our teachers are well supported to deliver teaching and learning that fits their learners' needs.

"This includes specific attention to the needs of learners that aren't currently being given a fair go. Taking an inclusive approach that recognises and values disabilities and the cultural, linguistic and neurodiversity of our learners will mean teachers can give all our kids the education they deserve."

Three associate ministers of education - Tinetti, Kelvin Davis and Aupito William Sio - launched the literacy and maths strategy and a draft Hei Raukura mō te Mokopuna (Te Reo Matatini me te Pāngarau) action plan at Māngere East Primary School in Auckland on Friday morning.

Davis said Hei Raukura Mō te Mokopuna aimed to strengthen children, teachers, whānau, hapū and iwi to maximise mokopuna success.

"We are releasing this as a draft as we want to refine this draft through consultation and wānanga."

New Zealand's performance in reading and maths has plunged over the past 20 years in both international and local surveys, a fact tacitly acknowledged in the Ministry of Education's explanation of the literacy and communication and maths strategy.

"The strategy's focus is about addressing equity and lifting achievement because the way things are is not working well for all learners and we are trying to make it work better."

The literacy, communication and maths action plan says the common practice model will be based on evidence and schools may need to review their assessment systems.

However, it says the direction and content of the model have not yet been established.

The ministry will work with experts for the rest of 2022 on a draft and get feedback from the education sector in the first half of 2023.

Key changes include more emphasis on digital literacy and te ao Māori and supporting teachers "to end harmful streaming and grouping practices".

The plan says new literacy tools such as Ready to Read Phonics Plus books, which teach children to read by making links between letters and word sounds, will be part of the strategy.

The ministry will also work with the Teaching Council "to strengthen the literacy and communication capabilities of teachers in their first two years of teaching".

The plan says: "We are currently trialling literacy and communication packages for ākonga (students) in Years 2-8 who need additional support for learning to read. Packages will be diagnostic, explicit, systematic, and cumulative. They will build phonemic awareness, the alphabetic principle, fluency, vocabulary knowledge and comprehension skills."

Under maths, some content currently taught in later years will be brought forward into children's first three years of schooling.

An expert group will consider whether the maths curriculum at levels 7 and 8 (years 12 and 13) is broad enough.

The plan says guidance and resources for teachers will address "the mixed and

sometimes contradictory thinking about the best way to teach maths".