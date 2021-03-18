Raymond Horn search: Police seek couple seen on CCTV at Invercargill park

Police have released CCTV footage in an effort to track down a couple who may have seen an Invercargill man missing for more than a month.

Raymond Horn, who has dementia, walks with a limp and is non-verbal, went missing from Walmsley House, a rest-home in Richmond, Invercargill, on February 15.

Senior Constable David Loader said despite an extensive search, Horn not yet been located.

Police had previously released CCTV footage showing Horn walking in Queens Park on the morning of February 15, between approximately 10.20am and 11am.

Today they released CCTV footage of a couple who were in Queens Park later that day in an effort to identify and speak to them.

Raymond Horn. Photo / Supplied

"They may have seen Raymond and be able to provide valuable information regarding his movements that day."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police on 105 and quote file number 210215/8028.