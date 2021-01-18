Rawene Rd closed in the Far North as helicopters and fire crews battle blaze

Rawene and Kaikohe fire crews are battling a large blaze that has "jumped quickly" through a pine forest near SH12. Photo / Anthony Wright

A fourth helicopter has been called in to help Far North firefighters battle a blaze in Rawene that has engulfed almost 3ha of pine forest in two hours.

The alarm was raised around 3pm when five crews from the Rawene and Kaikohe fire brigades were called to a 100m by 3m wildfire on Rawene Rd off SH12, about 43km west of Kaikohe.

By 5pm the fire had spread to almost 3ha and crews alongside four helicopters were still fighting to contain the blaze.

Four Salt Air helicopters are currently assisting on ground crews to contain the 3ha blaze. Photo / Katherine Rose-Parlane

The help of two Salt Air helicopters was quickly requested by firefighters on the ground, a Fire and Emergency New Zealand (FENZ) spokesperson said.

"It was initially a grass fire that has jumped quickly into the pine trees. It's just so dry up there so it's easy for the fire to keep spreading," the spokesperson said.

Rawene Rd has been closed at the intersection with SH12 and police have advised motorists to avoid the area if possible.

Officers are on site to control traffic in the area as the wildfire continues to burn.