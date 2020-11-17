Rates increase of 23 per cent forecast for Wellington City

Wellington City. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Wellington City Council is putting together a budget of infrastructure with a rates increase forecast of 23 per cent next year.

The council is about halfway through its review of the Long Term Plan, which signals how it will divvy up its budget for the next 10 years.

It's about to enter what's commonly referred to as the "trade-offs" stage. This is when decisions are made around what's prioritised to bring down projected rates increases.

It's understood the starting point is an increase of 23 per cent for 2021-22.

That includes the Let's Get Wellington Moving transport project, Three Waters investment, and strengthening the closed central library.

In July the rates increase was forecast to be more like 15 per cent, but that's because it didn't yet take into account those three investments.

Deputy mayor Sarah Free said at a committee meeting on Friday: "This will be very much an infrastructure Long Term Plan".

A narrative has been building across the city that Wellington is "losing its mojo" and the council needs to focus on the basics rather than the bright and shiny.

But it's becoming increasingly clear basic infrastructure will come at a big cost.

The council has limited revenue levers to pull to keep rates down.



Additional revenue gathering could come in the form of higher fees and user charges.

Divestment could also be on the cards.

It's understood one example given at a workshop on the issue yesterday was the council selling the Convention Centre, which is still being built, and leasing it back.

More to come...