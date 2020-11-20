Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Lifestyle

NZSO bassist Nicholas Sandle reflects on 50 years in concert

5 minutes to read

NZSO Assistant Sub-Principal Emeritus Nicholas Sandle. Photo / Supplied.

Canvas
By: Richard Betts

After 50 years with the NZSO, bassist Nicholas Sandle is hanging up his bow. He tells Richard Betts why the orchestra's in better shape than ever and about the need to be in good order

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.