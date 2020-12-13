Rare collectors' cars, bikes and boats auctioned in Auckland

The day's sale also included a 1999 Mini Classic Cooper Sport Mark VII for $62,000. Photo / Supplied

One of the nation's largest collections of rare, classic cars, motorcycles and automobilia went under the hammer this afternoon, with some big-ticket items soaring above the estimated price.

The Webb's auction at the ASB Showgrounds in Auckland included 56 cars, 20 motorcycles, boats and automobile memorabilia.

A 1972 Ford Fairmont XYGT Shaker, also known as a Super Rhino, was tipped to go for up to $150,000, but pulled in $226,187.50.

The iconic car was imported into New Zealand in 2018 with an original GT shaker.

Mercedes-Benz was represented at the auction with a number of models, including a 1964 230L, which surged past its expected price range of $160,000-$180,000, and hit $205,625.

The day's sale also included a 1999 Mini Classic Cooper Sport Mark VII for $62,275.

It was expected to go for $50,000-$55,000.

A 1947 Ford Mercury pulled in more than $70,000, well over the expected price of $45,000-$55,000.

A 1989 Lotus Esprit, identical to the car that Richard Gere drove when he picked up Julia Roberts in the 1990 film Pretty Woman, went for $38,187.50.

One of the oldest cars in the collection was the 1930 Ford Model A.

The car sold for a comfortable $38,187.50, slotting in between the expected price range of $35,000-$40,000.

A 1927 Stutz motor car sold for $123,375 and 1954 Ford Thames Truck fetched $85,187.50.

There were 83 items on sale, including cars, motorcycles, boats, and automobile memorabilia.

The collection's range of motorbikes also attracted the attention of bidders.

A 1927 Indian Scout sold for a whopping $19,387, while a 1925 Indian Scout in better condition went for just short of $50,000.

Not all the bikes were Indians, with AJS, Matchless and Triumph also represented alongside the Italian spectacle of the Moto Guzzi marque at its very best, with two of their finest on offer.

A 1949 Chris-Craft DeLuxe Utility Sportsman Boat sold for $102, 812.50.

The sale offering quadrupled in size from 17 lots in July to the 83 lots under the hammer today.

The expanded offering forced the flagship event out of its usual Mt Eden home and into ASB Showgrounds in Greenlane.