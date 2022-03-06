A rare Beaked whale washed up on Red Beach on Saturday morning. Photo / Melissa Maher

A rare beaked whale was washed up dead on Red Beach, north of Auckland, this weekend following earlier reports that a whale had beached and then been refloated by passers-by last Tuesday.

Described as a specimen of a deep diving, offshore species, the whale had been sighted in the area around Whangaparaoa and Orewa for the past two weeks.

"A whale this far away from its usual place of feeding sadly, most likely represents an ill or debilitate animal," said Professor Karen Stockin of Massey University's Cetacean Ecology Research Group at the time of the first stranding. Stockin went on to urge members of the public not to try to refloat the animal but to contact the Department of Conservation.

The whale had washed up on Red beach for a second time on Saturday morning. Photo / Melissa Maher

"It is both understandable and indeed, highly commendable that the public stepped in to assist a distressed animal" Stockin said. "We just need to make sure, that for the sake of animal welfare, we are refloating healthy viable animals which have a chance of survival once released."

Whale conservation group Project Jonah was contacted on Saturday morning after the whale had stranded for a second time.

The deep-diving offshore mammal had been sighted in the area for two weeks. Photo / Melissa Maher

"Photos sent through matched the description of the whale that stranded earlier this week and has been seen for the last few days on the Whangaparāoa peninsula," a Project Jonah spokesperson said on social media. "Sadly, the whale was confirmed to be dead and we are working with Department of Conservation, University of Auckland and Massey University to identify the species."

The public are reminded to contact the experts if they come across a stranded or distressed marine animal by calling 0800 DOC HOT or 0800 4 WHALE