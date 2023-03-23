Rangitata completes first ‘blue highway’ trip with meat and squash on board

The Rangitata arriving back at Napier Port on Wednesday. Photo / John Cowpland

Wednesday night marked a momentous day for the shipping communities of Napier and Gisborne, with the first return trip on the new coastal shipping route known as the ‘blue highway’ being successfully completed.

The Rangitata made its way to Gisborne carrying empty containers and returned to Napier port full of refrigerated meat from AFFCO in Wairoa and squash from LeaderBrand in Gisborne. It was the first time a container ship had docked at Eastland Port in many decades.

A Napier Port spokesperson said the new route and subsequent agreement gave Gisborne cargo owners access to Napier Port’s international shipping services so they could successfully export their products.

They also said the route would help reduce pressures on the transport network while widespread repairs continue across Hawke’s Bay.

The Government previously announced it would be providing a $500,000 grant and $2.25 million underwrite to Eastland Port for the charter of the Rangitata for three months.

LeaderBrand general manager for processing Richard McPhail told Hawke’s Bay Today they were happy with how the first shipment went, and that it was a big “learning curve” for all involved.

“We certainly could’ve done a few things differently our end with the way we loaded the containers, but all in all we were very happy on our end.”

McPhail said the squash was now headed to Japan and Korea, and that the company was definitely putting more produce on the next ‘blue highway’ journey and possibly the one after that.

“But it is drawing to the close of our shipping season,” he said.

Regional Development Minister Kiri Allan previously said Hawke’s Bay and Gisborne were two of the country’s most important exporters, and that investing would help the regions greatly,

“Our regions are the backbone of Aotearoa, and this Government investment will ensure our hardest-hit regions can get back on their feet [more quickly].

“Agriculture and horticulture [are] vital to the East Coast economy, and this investment will respond to the critical need to get products – vegetables, meat, wool, timber and wine - out of Gisborne and to the market.”











































