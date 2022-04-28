Ram raiders strike again overnight, Mt Wellington store latest casualty

Ormiston Town Centre say they are concerned about the increase in incidents after the shopping centre was targeted by thieves in a brazen ram raid. Video / Newshub

Yet another Auckland store has been targeted by ram raiders, with thieves breaking into two premises overnight, including a Post Office.

Police say they are investigating two burglaries in the Auckland City East area in the early hours of this morning.

A spokesperson said at 5am police were notified about an earlier incident where a vehicle had been used to force entry to a shop on Sylvia Park Rd, Mt Wellington.

This followed an earlier incident of a burglary at a Post Office on Station Rd, Penrose about 11.30pm.

A spokesperson said offenders gained entry using tools to force their way into the store.

They then fled the area in a stolen vehicle.

Police would be reviewing any available CCTV footage of the burglary as well as conducting forensic enquiries at the store, said the spokesperson.

Officers would also be following up with the business that was ram-raided to establish what items had been taken and for any available security footage.

It's the third burglary in the area in just days after nearby Sylvia Park shopping complex was hit this week.

Police are investigating after an attempt to burgle the megacomplex in Auckland's Mt Wellington early Thursday morning.

A glass door was smashed, with the would-be robbers entering the complex in an effort to steal jewellery.

However, the heist was thwarted by security measures.

The attempted robbery followed a brazen ram raid a day earlier with three cars driven through Ormiston Town Centre shopping centre.

Around 17 youths entered three stores in the Flat Bush complex about 1.10am, taking a number of electronic items and clothing.

Police are still to make arrests in relation to that incident.