Police at the scene of a break-in at the Glendene Superette in West Auckland overnight. Photo / Hayden Woodward

More break-ins and at least one ram raid incident has been reported in Auckland overnight - with thieves taking off with ice creams and vape items.

A car, understood to be stolen, was used in a ram raid at the Smart Value Supermarket on Mt Smart Rd in Onehunga shortly before 2.30am.

Photos at the scene show the back of the car scrunched up as it sits on a tow truck.

It is not known whether anything was taken from the shop.

In St Heliers, the owner of the Ashby Roast & Takeaways store is having to deal with the aftermath of a smash and grab overnight also.

He told a witness there was no money in the store till at the time and that the thieves - said to be a group of youths - made off with a bunch of ice creams and drinks from the fridge.

The front door window of the takeaway store was left smashed and the till lay damaged on the floor inside; while the ice creams freezer was left wide open.

Further west of the city, shortly before 4am, police were called to a break-in at the Glendene Superette at the intersection of the Te Atatū Rd and Great North Rd in the suburb of Glendene.

The incident was not a ram raid, but a smash-and-grab incident.

It is understood a number of vape items were taken from the shop as well as a few bag of chips, according to a witness.