A Noel Leeming store in east Auckland is the latest to be hit in a ram raid.

Police were called to the store on Ti Rakau Drive Botany Town Centre at 10pm last night.

Footage from the scene showed the car still smashed into the front of the store.

A police spokeswoman said the offenders' vehicle damaged the front of the store.

"However metal bars prevented the vehicle going further in, and nothing was stolen.

Police attended, but the vehicle had left the scene," the spokeswoman said.

Inquiries are ongoing, she said.

This latest ram raid comes just two days after a Michael Hill jewellery store, also in Botany, was targeted in an aggravated robbery.