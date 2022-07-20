Open gang warfare and brazen shootings in Auckland saw recorded gun crimes spike during a single month in the Super City with an average of more than three per day. Video / NZ Herald

A Noel Leeming store in east Auckland is the latest to be hit in a ram raid.

Police were called to the store on Ti Rakau Drive in Botany Town Centre at 10pm last night.

Footage from the scene showed the car still smashed into the front of the store.

A police spokeswoman said the offenders' vehicle damaged the front of the store.

"However metal bars prevented the vehicle going further in, and nothing was stolen.

Police attended, but the vehicle had left the scene," the spokeswoman said.

Inquiries are ongoing, she said.

This latest ram raid comes just two days after a Michael Hill jewellery store, also in Botany, was targeted in an aggravated robbery.

The electronics chain has been targeted in numerous raids across Auckland over the past few months.

On June 15, burglars used a vehicle to smash through an external gate before using tools to break into Noel Leeming on Pah Rd, Royal Oak.

Xbox consoles littered the path in front of the store and a witness said a "bag of loot" remained in the shop. Fleeing in a vehicle, the burglars caused minor damage to a police car.

Burglars dropped Xbox consoles in front of the store during the brazen smash and grab. Photo / Hayden Woodward

On May 7, a Noel Leeming store in Manukau, South Auckland, was targeted by burglars for the second time within a week.

A hole was smashed in one of the store-front windows, which had only just been repaired after the same store was hit in an attempted burglary five days earlier.