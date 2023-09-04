Police are investigating a ram raid at Goldfields Shopping Centre in Thames early this morning.

The ram raid was reported to police at 3am after a car was found abandoned in the Mary St shopping centre entrance.

“Initial inquiries indicate that one store in the shopping centre was entered by the offenders with a number of items taken,” a police spokesman said.

“Police have confirmed the car left at the shopping centre had earlier been stolen.

“Inquiries are under way to identify and locate the offenders,” he said.

“Anyone with information which could assist our inquiries is asked to contact Police via 105, quoting file number 230905/2875.

“Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.”

The shopping centre was also the target of a ram raid in July.

More to come.