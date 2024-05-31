Thousands turn out for Budget Day protests, Kiwis left in the dark amid widespread power outages and jurors deliberate as Donald Trump’s trial. Video / NZHerald / AP

31 May, 2024

An inmate serving time for violent offending is on the run after failing to return to prison after compassionate release to attend a funeral.

However, a public appeal for information on the wanted man did not mention he was a current prisoner.

And his victim was not notified until three days after police were notified he was a no-show.

At 1.14pm on Tuesday, May 14 police announced they were looking for Tegin Church for breaching bail conditions.

“Tegin has an active warrant to arrest and was last seen in the Porirua area,” the police appeal stated.

“Please report any sightings of or information on Tegin to Police via 111, quoting the case number 240511/9778.”

The release issued by police about Tegin Church did not mention he was a current inmate at Rimutaka Prison serving time for violent offending. Photo / NZ Police

The Herald has learned Church is currently serving time for a violent incident where he assaulted another person - and police officers.

He was released from prison temporarily, to attend a funeral.

He was ordered to return to Rimutaka Prison by 9pm on Friday, May 10.

Police were notified by Corrections when Church missed his curfew.

None of that information was released by police.

The Herald has also learned that the victim of Church’s offending was not told he was at large until Monday, May 13.

Questions were put to Corrections and police about Church’s failure to return and why the information was held back from the public - who were being asked to help authorities locate the offender.

A Corrections spokesperson said Church’s compassionate bail was granted by the court from 8am until 9pm on May 10.

“Police were immediately notified after (Church) failed to return to Rimutaka Prison.”

All other questions about the matter were referred to the police.

Rimutaka Prison is located in Trentham, Upper Hutt. Photo / Ross Setford

Acting Inspector Yvette McKelvie confirmed police were notified at 9.30pm on May 10 that Church had failed to return to prison.

“Police assessment determined that while the individual presented a risk to police staff safety, he did not present a risk to the general public,” she said.

“Active enquiries to locate the man were commenced by the early shift the next day, which involved enquiries at several Porirua addresses.

“The victim involved in the man’s previous offending was notified by police on 13 May. Support services were engaged.”

McKelvie said a warrant for Church’s arrest was issued on May 14 - four days after he failed to return to prison.

“A media release and social media post was issued on the afternoon of 14 May.

“As with any individual who has a warrant to arrest, police assess the specifics relating to that individual, including the risk to safety for police staff, the public and any victims.

“While this man is deemed a risk to police staff safety, he does not present a specific risk to the wider public.”

Police say they will continue to actively look for Church. Photo / Supplied

McKelvie said the search for Church continued.

Can you help?

Please report any sightings of Church or information about his location to police via 111, quoting file number 240511/9778.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.





