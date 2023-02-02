Super Liquor Te Awamutu was allegedly one of the businesses targeted by the group. Photo / Kate Durie

A mother has been charged with shooting at police as they tried to arrest her kids, who are accused of carrying out ram raids in the Waikato.

The 32-year-old was charged yesterday and appeared in the Hamilton District Court via audio-visual link today, facing three charges from the December 19 incident which involved ram raids in Cambridge and Te Awamutu.

Police were first called to a burglary in Duke St, Cambridge, at 3.49am and a burglary at Super Liquor, Te Awamutu, on Sloane St at 4.42am.

The alleged burglars’ vehicle was stopped after police used road spikes near Bader St, Hamilton before a police dog team arrested four youths.

It’s about this time the woman - who is jointly charged with a 28-year-old Hamilton man - is alleged to have shot at police.

Her counsel Charles Bean today failed in his attempt to get the woman bail on three charges; two of using a firearm against three police constables and wilfully attempting to pervert the course of justice by discharging a firearm at police to divert their attention away from a group of offending actively avoiding capture.

The first two charges carry a maximum of 14 years’ jail, while the third carries a maximum of 7 years’ prison.

Judge Phillip Cooper remanded the woman in custody to reappear next month to enter pleas.