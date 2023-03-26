Thousands of counter-protesters see British anti-trans activist Kellie-Jay Keen-Minshull abort her central Auckland rally. Video / NZ Herald

Thousands of people are demonstrating in Wellington and Christchurch today in support of transgender rights.

Wellington’s Civic Centre is packed with people demonstrating for trans rights. At least a thousand people are in the square, listening to activists speak to the crowd.

More people are still pouring in to the protest from the surrounding streets, lining up on the bridge which leads to Wellington’s waterfront.

Today’s demonstration comes a day after controversial anti-trans campaigner Posie Parker had to be escorted away before she could speak at her Auckland event, as more than 2000 protesters outnumbered her supporters.

Kellie-Jay Keen-Minshull, aka Posie Parker, arrives at Albert Park in Central Auckland. She was hit with paint by a protester. Photo / Jed Bradley. March 25, 2023

As Posie Parker’s name was brought up in a speech in Wellington there was an eruption of boos from the crowd.

“I know the global rise of hatred seems inevitable but it is not. We are not powerless,” said one of the Wellington speakers as the crowd cheered.

A lone protester tried to interrupt the speeches and was met with chants of “love, not hate.”

Overwhelming boos and cries of “go home” are coming from the crowd.

The protester has turned back and appears to be exiting Civic Square.

About a thousand people gathered in Wellington's Civic Centre to demonstrate for trans rights. Photo / Vita Molyneux

Several hundred demonstrators in Christchurch - many holding placards and rainbow flags - gathered near the Bridge of Remembrance late this morning.





Scenes from a demonstration in support of transgender rights in central Christchurch. Photo / Belinda McCammon

A group of counter-protestors from the Destiny Church group ‘Man Up’ were at the scene, with police and rally organisers keeping both groups separated.

Scenes from a demonstration in support of transgender rights in central Christchurch. Photo / Belinda McCammon

A speaker from Man Up was shouted down when he attempted to speak in Christchurch.

