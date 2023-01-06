Tapu Coroglen Rd remains closed from Tapu due to a landslip and Thames Coast Road remains one lane. Video / Hayden Woodward

Wet weather is set to rain on the parade of many Kiwis enjoying their last weekend before the return to work, with those heading home from the sodden Coromandel Peninsula being warned that trees and fresh slips could still block roads.

The weather should improve slightly in the North Island holiday hotspots that bore the brunt of the subtropical storm but heavy falls are still possible at times about the Bay of Plenty and the Coromandel.

Most centres should also expect showers today, tomorrow, and into the working week.





Surfers enter the water via the Murrays Bay wharf on Auckland's North Shore during bad weather. Photo / Brett Phibbs

Auckland could see some heavy showers from late this morning but should otherwise see partly cloudy skies with a few showers. The MetService said the city would be “hotter than usual” with a temperature of 26C today and tomorrow.

Roughly 20-30 “bedraggled campers” were hunkered down inside a Great Barrier Island primary school Thursday night after the storm cut off ferry services and flights to and from the remote destination.

And while the weather had since improved, the school was poised to house anyone overnight who still needed refuge, Great Barrier Island Local Board chairwoman Izzy Fordham told the Herald.

“Mulberry Grove [School] kindly opened up their building and staff room to accommodate the bedraggled campers - poor things. They seem to be in good spirits, from what I’ve heard.

“I understand that locals have been helpful as well. That generally is the case.”

Those whose departures were delayed were “scrambling” to leave yesterday, with ferry services restored and airlines hoping to do the same, Fordham said.

For residents, the travel setback was hardly a shock, she told the Herald.

“It’s a damn nuisance from [visitors’] perspective, of course, but it’s not uncommon.”

The weather is also causing major headaches for Auckland’s ASB Classic.

On top of major disruptions to the women’s schedule, rain has forced some matches to indoor courts, which British star and former US Open champion Emma Raducanu blamed for an ankle injury and her subsequent exit from the tournament.

With more unsettled weather on the horizon, organisers will be bracing for further disruption when the men’s draw begins next week

The slight reprieve in the weather across Coromandel comes after a tumultuous week that saw roads closed, isolated campers seeking refuge, thunderstorms and a slew of weather warnings from MetService and the Civil Defence.

Coromandel Civil Defence controller Gary Towler said there was still an expectation for slips and fallen trees that could disrupt travellers as the region would be “totally saturated” into next week.

Strong winds and unusually large waves at Auckland's Takapuna Beach. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

“The catchments are just totally saturated and this is a risk that we face until the area does dry out.

“We’re just wanting drivers and holidaymakers that are returning to the Coromandel this weekend and early next week to please take your time. Plan ahead, check websites before you depart and expect the unexpected around every corner.”

WeatherWatch head forecaster Philip Duncan said our dire summer so far was the result of our island location and a La Nina weather pattern.

“It’s like having a kettle of water boiling away and it takes time for it to cool down once it’s boiled,” Duncan said.

“La Nina’s a bit the same. It takes a while for the sea to return back to normal, so we’ve still got that around. But that is on its way out. So it should give us a little bit of optimism that we’re not going to be getting excessive amounts of rain every single week, right across summer.”

Duncan said unsettled weather would be here for a few more days — but said there was a silver lining.

“Once we get to the middle of next week things start to improve,” he said. “We’re still seeing plenty of good camping weather coming up, plenty of good summer weather. La Niña is on its way out. It’s taking a while to do so — but summer’s not done yet.”

The Coromandel should have periods of rain today turning to showers around midday with some possibly heavy. Fine breaks were forecast for the afternoon before remaining partly cloudy tomorrow with isolated showers later in the day.

Despite this week’s torrential rain, Coro Classic festival will welcome roughly 3000 people to Matarangi today.

Artists set to perform include Dope Lemon, Elderbrook, Finnish DJ Darude and Kiwi soul, R&B and pop band Leisure.

Coro Classic director James Bristo said staff have been preparing for over a year to “prepare for the absolute worst”.

“As it turned out, it’s ended up happening,” he told the Herald.

“Customer safety is paramount, but we ended up speaking with Civil Defence and they said there are no severe weather patterns coming, so the authorities have given the all clear.”

The decision, while optimistic on the organiser’s behalf, hasn’t gone down well with some ticket holders.

Festival social media posts on Facebook and Instagram show people offering their tickets for sale in the comments sections.

One commenter believed other festivals had done the right thing and postponed due to safety concerns.

Another said, “Offer refunds to people that can no longer go due to their accommodation falling through. Otherwise you’re taking money from people that can no longer attend.”

Yet another labelled the decision a “health and safety issue”, also calling the decision unfair as attendees could no longer access accommodation due to the weather.

When the Herald spoke to one artist performing at the event, he believed making the decision to perform after a storm was “irresponsible”.

It was a different story further south in Tauranga, where Juicy Fest was officially called off at the last minute yesterday with organisers citing safety concerns by the weather system over Tauranga after the team spent the night onsite.

Showers were forecast for the Bay of Plenty today, with some possibly heavy falls and thunderstorms possible inland in the afternoon before turning partly cloudy on Sunday with isolated showers about midday.

The Waikato could also see scattered rain turn to showers by late morning with some heavy and thundery showers inland.





Campers abandoned holidays at beachside campsites in Coromandel and Northland ahead of a storm hitting. Photo / Alan Gibson





The MetService issued a severe thunderstorm warning for parts of the South Island last night with rainfall rates of up to 40mm an hour possible in Canterbury.

Electrical storms also threatened inland Northland, Auckland, Waikato, Bay of Plenty, Gisborne, Taranaki and parts of Wellington yesterday evening.

Periods of heavy rain were forecast for Wellington today, with gales of up to 90km/h in exposed places and a temperature of 18C. Sunday should be a mostly cloudy day with some isolated showers in the afternoon and rain lasting through the start of the week.

Large swells are possible in the Cook Strait from tonight until noon tomorrow, with the Interislander ferry service warning travellers who experience seasickness to reconsider their plans.

In a travel alert, the ferry operator said there were no cancellations or disruptions “at this stage”, and while there were few other services to rebook to there was room on a crossing this evening.

Christchurch and Dunedin are both forecast to see rain which should ease to a shower or two in the afternoon before clearing in the evening and cloudy conditions into next week.

The National Institute of Water and Atmosphere Research (Niwa) foresaw the wet summer in its outlook issued in November which noted the country was in for “wet weather with tropical humidity”.

This week's subtropical storm coincides with a marine heatwave event in the oceans around New Zealand, which Niwa said was made more likely by La Nina's warm winds and climate change.
































